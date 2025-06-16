Pistachio cream recalled over salmonella concerns after multiple people sickened

Tubs of pistachio cream are being recalled nationwide after multiple people have been sickened with salmonella, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

The nut spread being recalled is from the brand Emek with a use-by date of Oct. 19 and a production code of 241019. The product is imported from Turkey in 11-pound tubs and has been distributed nationwide to wholesalers and restaurants.

The CDC said the affected product should not be sold, distributed or served.

RELATED STORY | New salmonella outbreak tied to same Florida grower with tainted cucumbers last year

So far, there have been three people in Minnesota and one in New Jersey who have reported illnesses that may be linked to the pistachio cream. One individual had to be hospitalized, the CDC said.

The Food and Drug Administration is working to determine if this lot is in distribution or if other lots or products are affected, according to the CDC.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever. In some cases, symptoms may also include headache, nausea and vomiting. Symptoms typically last from four to seven days, the CDC said.