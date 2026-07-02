Recall of potato chips upgraded to FDA's highest level due to salmonella risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has upgraded its recall of hundreds of thousands of bags of "Zapps" and "Dirty" potato chips.

The chips have been upgraded to a Class I recall, which means there's a "reasonable" chance that consuming the product could cause illness or death.

A voluntary recall was issued by Utz Quality Foods in May, after learning that a seasoning containing dry milk powder could have potentially contained salmonella.

The types of chips recalled included:



1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

8oz Zapp's® Brand Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips

2oz Dirty® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips

1.5oz Zapp's® Brand Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips (60ct)

2oz Dirty® Brand Maui Onion Potato Chip

2.5oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

8oz Zapp's® Brand Big Cheezy Potato Chip

2oz Dirty® Brand Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

The company says that no illnesses have been reported at this time.

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Consumers are urged to not eat the chips and should throw them away if purchased.

You can also contact Utz for questions or refunds, by reaching out to Utz Customer Care at 1-877-423-0149 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.