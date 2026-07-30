Rechargeable hand warmers recalled after causing fires, burn injuries and death

More than 1.5 million rechargeable hand warmers have been recalled due to fire and burn risks.

The OCOOPA Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Battery hand warmers can overheat and ignite.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the company has received 1,480 reports of hand warmers overheating, resulting in 15 fires and 350 burn injuries. This includes the death of an 83-year-old in San Diego, California in 2026.

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The handwarmers were sold online at Amazon.com, Ocoopa.com, Ocoopa.net and Walmart.com from September 2018 through May 2026 for between $15 and $60.

They were sold in varying colors and designs, in packs of two warmers that can magnetically joined. There is a USB-C port to charge the built-in lithium-ion batteries in each unit, as well as LED indicator lights on the hard plastic shell and a silicone lanyard.

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“OCOOPA” is printed on the top of the hand warmers.

If you have this item, you are urged to stop using it immediately and contact OCOOPA Direct for a full refund.

Consumers should dispose of these safely as they contain lithium-ion batteries.