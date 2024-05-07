Forget room service: Grubhub now provides free deliveries to many hotels

Are food delivery apps replacing room service at hotels?

Grubhub just announced a pair of partnerships allowing those staying at two major hotel chains to get free delivery of meals and convenience items from the Grubhub app via geolocation and QR codes around each property.

Grubhub said free deliveries will be available for those staying at InTown and Uptown Suites, as well as Home2 Suites by Hilton. Grubhub announced a similar partnership with Homewood Suites by Hilton in June 2023.

Company News Uber Eats to deploy up to 2,000 robots to deliver food Scripps News Staff

Together, over 1,300 locations will be offering free delivery. The platform boasts that it has 355,000 merchants, including groceries and restaurants.

Grubhub said that the hotel's location and courier's drop-off instructions will automatically populate at checkout for maximum ease of use.

In a survey by Grubhub, the company said that over 30% of travelers struggle with not knowing where to order food. The company also found that nearly 50% of travelers said they’d use a delivery app to order forgotten items.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with Hilton after a successful Homewood Suites launch,” said Rob DelaCruz, vice president and general manager of onsite hospitality at Grubhub. “Digital platforms such as Grubhub alleviate the pressures of travel by simplifying the search for great dining options when guests are on the road.”