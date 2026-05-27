Travel tips for making the most of Europe’s new Entry/Exit System this summer

As Europe’s new Entry/Exit System (EES) begins rolling out, many American travelers may feel uncertain about what to expect when heading overseas this summer.

For non-European travelers, the new system requires facial, fingerprints, and passport scans at self-service kiosks when arriving in Europe.

But according to travel expert Tomeka Jones, travelers shouldn’t panic.

While the self-service kiosks are creating long lines in some of the 29 Europeans countries implementing the system, Jones recommends allowing an extend layover of 2 to 3 hours before a connecting flight.

“The days of getting a passport stamp, especially in Europe, are pretty much gone,” Jones says.

While the new system is changing how travelers enter Europe, many Americans are also changing where they’re choosing to visit.

Destinations like Gothenburg, Sweden’s second largest city are attracting travelers looking for cooler temperatures, fewer crowds, and waterfront experiences at hotels like the Radisson Blu Riverside.

“You can get the Scandinavian experience without paying higher prices you often find in places like Copenhagen or Stockholm,” Jones says.

Known for its waterfront culture, walkability, fresh seafood, and Swedish “fika” coffee culture, Gothenburg also offers outdoor activities, museums, and access to thousands of islands in the Gothenburg archipelago.

You can also experience wellness and fitness in one building called Hagabadet, according to Jones. It was once a communal bathhouse and today it’s one of Sweden’s most popular spas.

RELATED STORY | Americans plan to embrace summer travel, despite inflation woes

Other under-the-radar European destinations travelers might find better value compared to Europe’s busiest cities include Kufstein, a medieval Austrian town known for summer festivals and outdoor activities.

Meanwhile, Hamburg offers travelers a vibrant waterfront culture, the UNESCO-listed Speicherstadt warehouse district, and the iconic Elbphilharmonie concert hall.

For travelers heading to Europe this summer, Jones says the best advice is simple: Give yourself extra time to navigate the new EES system and pack your patience.