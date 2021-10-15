Animals at zoos across US enjoying Halloween treats

If fall is your favorite season, it appears you’re not alone. Animals at zoos across the country are enjoying spooky season as well.

The Oregon Zoo shared an adorable clip of its lemurs chowing down on some jack o'lanterns on Tuesday. They couldn’t get enough of the Halloween treat.

Elsewhere in that same zoo, Asian elephants were seen playing with their own pumpkins, but they were much larger. The elephants destroyed the giant gourds and proceeded to snack on them.

A porcupine at the San Antonio Zoo also got into the holiday spirit. The little guy named Elmer devoured his meal.

And finally, animals at a Texas sanctuary had some fun with their own pumpkins. Footage from the Humane Society of the United States showed a tiger using one of the gourds like a ball.

“A good time was had by all. While tigers don’t actually eat pumpkins, they love playing around with them and hunting them down and pouncing – showing their true wild cat behavior," said Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty Ranch.

Meanwhile, other critters filled up on the autumn staple.

"The other species enjoyed pulling the pumpkins apart and nibbling, like our marmoset Abu, or just tearing them to shreds and sticking their whole faces in, like our bears. We always try to incorporate seasonal enrichment activities for our animals to keep them busy and healthy,” said Almrud.