What is Bakersfield Baby Shower?

Join 23ABC as we collect baby items and supplies for families in need. We're excited to see you at our drive-thru event at 23ABC Studios at 321 21st Street in Downtown Bakersfield from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m on November 19th.

Your donations benefit families in need at the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and The Mission at Kern County.

Help 23ABC make this holiday season a happier one for our local families.

The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and The Mission at Kern County are accepting new and gently used donations of the following for babies and infants:



Diapers: Sizes Newborn – 5

Wipes

Clothes: Premie – 12 months; very gently used OK

Strollers

Pack–n–Plays

New Car Seats

Cribs: Less than 5 years old

Crib Bedding

New Bottles

Pacifiers

Nipples

Breast Pumps

Toys: infant-toddlers

Baby Wash, Shampoo, Lotion, Diaper Rash Cream

Teething Rings

Books: regarding pregnancy, the first year of baby, books to read to baby/toddlers

Maternity Clothes

Baby Carriers, Diaper Bags

Bottle Warmers

Playmats

Please Note: Formula is not a priority donation item, as nutritional needs vary by child and formula has a limited shelf life.

If you are unsure if your item qualifies or if you have any questions about what can be donated, call the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center at 661-326-1907.

Donations can be dropped off at:

Bakersfield First Church of the Nazarene

2801 Hughes Ln

Bakersfield, CA 93304

Bakersfield Pregnancy

Downtown:

1801 18th St.

Bakersfield, CA 93301

-or-

SW Location:

9900 Stockdale Highwigh, Ste. 109

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Christ’s Church of the Valley

13701 Stockdale Hwy

Bakersfield, CA 93314

Covenant Coffee

1700 N Chester Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93308

-or-

5050 California Avenue Suite 130

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Encore Boutique

1817 Eye Street

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Faith Temple Church

315 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Bakersfield, CA 93307

Garces Memorial High School

2800 Loma Linda Dr.

Bakersfield, CA 93305

Grace Baptist Church

2550 Jewetta Ave W

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Life FM

6542 Rosedale Highway

Bakersfield, CA 93308

Oaks Community Church

10200 Campus Park Dr.

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Ridgeview Community Church

8420 Stine Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93313

Rock Harbor Church

(children's ministry door)

10904 Show Rd

Bakersfield, CA 93314