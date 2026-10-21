What is Bakersfield Baby Shower?

Join 23ABC as we collect baby items and supplies for families in need. We're excited to see you at our drive-thru event at 23ABC Studios at 321 21st Street in Downtown Bakersfield from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m on November 19th.
Your donations benefit families in need at the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and The Mission at Kern County.
Help 23ABC make this holiday season a happier one for our local families.
The Bakersfield Pregnancy Center and The Mission at Kern County are accepting new and gently used donations of the following for babies and infants:
- Diapers: Sizes Newborn – 5
- Wipes
- Clothes: Premie – 12 months; very gently used OK
- Strollers
- Pack–n–Plays
- New Car Seats
- Cribs: Less than 5 years old
- Crib Bedding
- New Bottles
- Pacifiers
- Nipples
- Breast Pumps
- Toys: infant-toddlers
- Baby Wash, Shampoo, Lotion, Diaper Rash Cream
- Teething Rings
- Books: regarding pregnancy, the first year of baby, books to read to baby/toddlers
- Maternity Clothes
- Baby Carriers, Diaper Bags
- Bottle Warmers
- Playmats
Please Note: Formula is not a priority donation item, as nutritional needs vary by child and formula has a limited shelf life.
If you are unsure if your item qualifies or if you have any questions about what can be donated, call the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center at 661-326-1907.
Donations can be dropped off at:
Bakersfield First Church of the Nazarene
2801 Hughes Ln
Bakersfield, CA 93304
Bakersfield Pregnancy
Downtown:
1801 18th St.
Bakersfield, CA 93301
-or-
SW Location:
9900 Stockdale Highwigh, Ste. 109
Bakersfield, CA 93311
Christ’s Church of the Valley
13701 Stockdale Hwy
Bakersfield, CA 93314
Covenant Coffee
1700 N Chester Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93308
-or-
5050 California Avenue Suite 130
Bakersfield, CA 93309
Encore Boutique
1817 Eye Street
Bakersfield, CA 93301
Faith Temple Church
315 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Bakersfield, CA 93307
Garces Memorial High School
2800 Loma Linda Dr.
Bakersfield, CA 93305
Grace Baptist Church
2550 Jewetta Ave W
Bakersfield, CA 93312
Life FM
6542 Rosedale Highway
Bakersfield, CA 93308
Oaks Community Church
10200 Campus Park Dr.
Bakersfield, CA 93311
Ridgeview Community Church
8420 Stine Rd
Bakersfield, CA 93313
Rock Harbor Church
(children's ministry door)
10904 Show Rd
Bakersfield, CA 93314
Vessels Church
225 Chester Ave
Bakersfield, CA 93301