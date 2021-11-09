Cinnamon Brown Sugar Carrots Are A Perfect Thanksgiving Side Dish



Thanksgiving is almost upon us. Although many people refer to the holiday as Turkey Day, the sides that you serve alongside your bird are just as important, if you ask me.



Looking for something delicious and unique to add to your spread this year? Check out these cinnamon brown sugar carrots from Damn Delicious. They’re super simple to make, and they’re guaranteed to satisfy your craving for the perfect blend of something both savory and sweet. The recipe comes together in just 25 minutes, so it’s perfect for whipping up in a snap right before it’s time to sit down to your feast.



It’s not always easy to get kids to eat their vegetables, let alone on a holiday when they know they’ll be saving room for yummy desserts. But the irresistible glaze made up of butter, brown sugar, orange zest, molasses and nutmeg that tops these carrots just may make even the little ones at your Thanksgiving table forget all about pumpkin pie.



Chungah Rhee, the author behind Damn Delicious, suggests that for an extra special treat, you can fry the leftover carrot tops in melted butter. As she puts it, “After all, you can never have too much butter during the holidays, right?”



I won’t argue with that logic!

Adobe

Another take on salty and sweet carrots comes courtesy of Diethood. This recipe for honey garlic roasted carrots would also be a big hit for Thanksgiving. They take only 10 minutes of prep time, and the technique is pretty foolproof. Just be careful not to burn the garlic! Garnish with fresh parsley for a pretty presentation that’s sure to impress your holiday guests.



If you like a little less sweet with your savory and sweet dishes, this recipe for roasted garlic parmesan carrots, also from Diethood, really lets the natural sweetness of the root vegetable shine through.

Adobe

Yum! Do you have a favorite carrot dish that you’ll be putting on the table this Thanksgiving?

