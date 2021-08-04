Watch
Bakersfield City School District discusses allowing students to improve last year's grades

23ABC News
Bakersfield School District
Posted at 5:54 PM, Aug 03, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local elementary school district is working on a new plan that could help students go back and improve grades they may not have liked from the last school year.

The Bakersfield City School District held a special meeting Tuesday night. And before the open session, the board will discuss a "student grade change appeal" item during closed session. The item will allow students who may have had trouble adjusting to distance learning last year to get the chance to change some of their grades.

Also on the agenda is a report on their plan for in-person instruction for the upcoming school year.

This is a developing story.

