Bakersfield College to host first in-person graduation in two years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With a decline in new COVID infections comes the first in-person commencement ceremony in two years for Bakersfield College graduates.

BC announced their graduation ceremony will take place on Thursday, May 12th at Memorial Stadium on the college's Panorama Campus.

Graduates from 2020 and 2021 are invited to walk with this year's graduating class in an effort to make up for the cancellation of their respective ceremonies because of the pandemic.

Eligible students are encouraged to submit their graduation petitions as soon as possible and all graduates must complete the commencement RSVP form before April 17th.