Bakersfield College to offer free fall tuition for qualifying students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College is offering free tuition for the fall semester for students who qualify.

Students must complete either a FAFSA or a California Dream Act application and contact BC’s Financial Aid office to qualify for free tuition. More information can be found on BC's website.

“Bakersfield College has always stepped up and been there for our community and students. And in these difficult financial times, I am so proud of the work our student services team has done to better serve students who may be trying to advance their career or retool their skills," said Dr. Zav Dadabhoy, president of Bakersfield College.

"The 'Fall is Free at BC' campaign is a creative opportunity for students to finish the education they started or begin a new pathway towards a recession-proof and in-demand career for tomorrow.”

Classes for the fall semester start Aug. 22nd, 2022.

BC has previously announced free parking and free rides on Kern Transit for the fall semester.