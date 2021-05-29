BCSD’s summer meal program begins June 10

The Bakersfield City School District announced its summer meal program will kick off June 10.

The district said summer meals will be free to all children 18 years of age and younger at its schools. Distribution is scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, children will receive two breakfast and two lunch meals. On Thursdays, they will receive three breakfast and three lunch meals.

The following schools are participating in the program:



Cato

Chipman

College Heights

Curran

Downtown

Eissler

Evergreen

Fletcher

Freemont

Jefferson

Garza

Harding

Harris

S. Hills

H. Mann

McKinley

MLK

Munsey

Mt. Vernon

Noble

Pauly

Pioneer

Roosevelt

Sequoia

Thorner

Voorhies

Wayside

Enrollment in summer school is not required to get the meals, according to BCSD. They are not restricted to people living in the area of the serving site and children from other school districts are welcome. Children are not required to be present to receive a meal, the district said.

There will be no distribution on July 5 in observance of the 4th of July holiday.

