BCSD’s summer meal program begins June 10

Posted at 5:20 PM, May 28, 2021
The Bakersfield City School District announced its summer meal program will kick off June 10.

The district said summer meals will be free to all children 18 years of age and younger at its schools. Distribution is scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, children will receive two breakfast and two lunch meals. On Thursdays, they will receive three breakfast and three lunch meals.

The following schools are participating in the program:

  • Cato
  • Chipman
  • College Heights
  • Curran
  • Downtown
  • Eissler
  • Evergreen
  • Fletcher
  • Freemont
  • Jefferson
  • Garza
  • Harding
  • Harris
  • S. Hills
  • H. Mann
  • McKinley
  • MLK
  • Munsey
  • Mt. Vernon
  • Noble
  • Pauly
  • Pioneer
  • Roosevelt
  • Sequoia
  • Thorner
  • Voorhies
  • Wayside

Enrollment in summer school is not required to get the meals, according to BCSD. They are not restricted to people living in the area of the serving site and children from other school districts are welcome. Children are not required to be present to receive a meal, the district said.

There will be no distribution on July 5 in observance of the 4th of July holiday.

