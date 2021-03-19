Menu

California adopts first statewide ethnic studies curriculum

Educating children about discrimination
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, George Washington High School stands in San Francisco. California's State Board of Education votes Thursday, March 18, 2021, on a long-anticipated model ethnic studies curriculum for high schools across the state. The process took two years, multiple revisions, and drew nearly 100,000 public comments. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
California Schools Ethnic Studies
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California's State Board of Education has approved the nation’s first statewide model ethnic studies curriculum for high school students.

The board voted unanimously Thursday to approve the curriculum, which took years to draft.

It comes as the country is reeling from the latest spate of deadly hate crimes and racism. Educators and officials who spoke mourned this week’s killing of eight people, most of them Asian women, in Georgia, saying it showed the urgency of educating children about discrimination and oppression that textbooks often overlook.

