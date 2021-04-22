Watch
California public schools see 'sharp decline' in enrollment

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, kindergarten teacher Lilia Matos and her student Jesus Mendez stand outside their classroom on the first day of in-person learning at Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School in Maywood, Calif. California's public schools have seen a "sharp decline" in enrollment this year as the pandemic forced millions into online school and districts dawdled in bringing children back to the classroom. Data from the California Department of Education released Thursday, April 22, 2021, shows the number of students at K-12 schools dropped by more than 160,000 this academic year, most of them in K-6. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 3:28 PM, Apr 22, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Department of Education says public school enrollment dropped by more than 160,000 this academic year. That's by far the biggest decline in the state in years and the clearest picture yet of the pandemic’s devastating toll on public schools.

The data made public Thursday shows that the decline was driven by several factors brought on by the pandemic.

Fewer parents enrolled their children in kindergarten and some students left public schools for other learning environments.

The departures were led by white students who account for just 22% of California’s public school population but represented half those who left. That's prompted fears about exacerbating California’s education disparities.

