California's public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine

David McNew/Getty Images
University of Southern California, USC
Posted at 3:08 PM, Apr 22, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall.

Thursday’s joint announcement from the 10-campus UC system and the 23-campus CSU is the largest of its kind in U.S. higher education.

It would affect more than 1 million students and employees across 33 university campuses.

Several U.S. colleges and universities have said they plan to require the vaccination on campuses this fall.

