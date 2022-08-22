CSUB, Bakersfield College celebrate the start of fall semester

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It's back-to-school today for students at California State University Bakersfield as the fall semester begins. It's all part of a week with several events and activities.

There will be a "Motivational Monday" event Monday at the student union from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. with free coffee and doughnuts. There will also be a kickoff event at noon and a "Rec Fest" from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the student recreation center.

Students can also find welcome booths on campus throughout the week.

And it's the first day of the fall semester today at Bakersfield College. Officials say there is an 11-percent increase in enrollment for the fall semester.

Students will be able to take advantage of the new and improved campus which includes a renovated dining commons, the newly built campus center, and a new bookstore

Meanwhile, work continues on the one-stop-shop welcome center and athletics complex.

And the finishing touches are being put on the state-of-the-art, 71,000-square-foot science and engineering building which is expected to open later this fall.