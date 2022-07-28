Kern Transit to offer free rides for Bakersfield College students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern Transit will offer free rides to all currently enrolled Bakersfield College students with a valid student ID for the fall semester.

The free rides are available now through Dec. 31, 2022.

The free service is available on all 100-routes (Route 110, 120, etc.) on Kern Transit.

“Having partnerships with organizations that value education in our community is crucial to our student’s success,” said Dr. Nicky Damania, Dean of Students at Bakersfield College, in a statement.

“We are so grateful for this collaboration and hope all students will take advantage of this resource to help them in achieving their academic degrees. Both Bakersfield College and Kern Transit are committed to breaking down barriers to ensure our students are successful.”