Reading aloud to children early on can help literacy rates

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - According to the Kern Literacy Council, reading aloud to babies and children early on can help improve literacy rates.

"The number of words that a child hears makes a big difference with their school success," said Laura Wolfe, Executive Director of the Kern Literacy Council.

Wolfe says the sound of someone's voice can stimulate a child's brain and help build their literacy awareness.

But not everyone gets that type of reading early on. "According to California statistics, 60% of families in poverty have zero books at home," said Wolfe.

The Kern Literacy Council works to help reduce that statistic. They put books in the hands of children who need them.

Through their Family Literacy Program, they educate mothers of low income families.

'We teach them reading and reading strategy, English as a second language in order to be able to communicate with their teacher, in order to be able to read to their children, to improve their children's success and help them move forward too," said Wolfe.

How to donate: https://bit.ly/2OVHCpL