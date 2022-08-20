Remote school options still available for some Californians

(KERO) — While most schools are back in person, some California districts are still giving parents the option to allow their kids to attend remotely.

In San Diego, the Poway Unified School District created a new digital academy.

But, students still have the option to come to campus in-person for class, hands-on projects, or working in the garden.

California law no longer requires districts to offer a virtual option, but Poway Unified administrators say it's a good way to bring students back to the classroom.

