UC will require students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
BERKELEY, CA - MAY 22: Pedestrians walk by an entrance to the UC Berkeley campus on May 22, 2014 in Berkeley, California. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities by China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Stanford University ranked second behind Harvard University as the top universities in the world. UC Berkeley ranked third. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
UC Berkeley campus
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 15, 2021
(KERO) — The University of California is reversing course and will require all students, staff and faculty to be vaccinated against the coronavirus this fall.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the decision reverses a proposed policy UC announced in April of requiring vaccinations only after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved at least one of the three vaccines now being administered under emergency authorization.

It’s not clear when the FDA will give full approval.

UC has already said it would exempt students from the vaccination requirement if they have medical or religious reasons.

