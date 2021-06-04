PHOTOS: Take a tour of Avengers Campus

Share Facebook

Avengers Campus, opening June 4, 2021, at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will invite guests of all ages into a new land where they will sling webs on the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. The immersive land also presents multiple heroic encounters with Avengers and their allies, like Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Widow and more. At Pym Test Kitchen, food scientists will utilize Ant-Man and The Wasps' shrinking and growing technology to serve up perfectly sized snacks. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

New Super Hero recruits exploring the new Avengers Campus, opening June 4, 2021, at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will encounter several Super Heroes throughout the campus, including Doctor Strange at the overgrown ruins of this Ancient Sanctum. Here, guests will learn the secrets of the mystic arts from Doctor Strange and discover ancient magical artifacts. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

An Ancient Sanctum in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park glows vividly with majestic colors and lights, pulsating with mystic energy at night. While exploring Avengers Campus, guests will encounter several Super Heroes throughout the campus, including Doctor Strange in this Ancient Sanctum. As he meets recruits, Doctor Strange will train them in the mysterious ways of the mystic arts by bringing to life an ancient sanctum with powerful spells. Avengers Campus opens June 4, 2021. Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

Opening June 4, 2021, Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, will offer dishes that are rich in both flavor and storytelling. Just as Ant-Man and The Wasp used shrinking and growing technology, Pym Test Kitchen, featuring ImpossibleTM Foods applies this science to innovative food. Pym Test Kitchen uses ÒPym ParticlesÓ to showcase normal foods at unusual scales, including shareable bites, inventive entrees and sweet treats. Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort

Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT! -The exterior of The Collector's Fortress shimmers as night falls at Disney California Adventure Park. Rob Sparacio/Disneyland Resort

Mark Saunders/ABC 10News

Mark Saunders/ABC 10News

Mark Saunders/ABC 10News

Mark Saunders/ABC 10News

