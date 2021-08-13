Kern Margarita Championship is back in person this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nothing like a cool drink on a hot day, even if you're inside.

In today's Foodie Friday, 23ABC talked with Michelle Avila from the Kern Margarita Championship about this year's event.

The championship is back in person inside the Bakersfield Marriott downtown and will benefit the Josh Farler Foundation which assists cancer patients.

Here's an update on this tasty fundraiser with a toast to tequila.

And today it's "flavor Friday" on this Foodie Friday.

From 5 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, all tickets to the event are 50% off.

So, general admission tickets for $70 are $35.

And $100 VIP tickets are $50.

For tickets to the 3rd annual Kern Margarita Championship, click here.

Or for more information about the Josh Farler Foundation and click on this link.