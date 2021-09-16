Benefits of soil testing for a healthy yard, garden

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you're having problems with your yard or garden, it's a good idea to troubleshoot from the ground up, and a soil test is a good way to start.

"It almost allows us to stand in someone's yard with them without being there, and analyze through samples what they're looking at. How to plan, how to fix," says David Herrmann, general Manager of Gardener's Supply, Inc in Bakersfield, where soil testing is offered.

If you're looking to get a soil test, you'll want to collect soil from several different spots in your yard to get a good reading.

"You can bring soil from your yard in little PVC pipes. Drive them into the ground a good six, seven inches deep. We like it deep because we don't want to just look at the surface, we want to know what's going below the surface," says Herrmann.

Professionals will analyze the samples, and the test will reveal a lot about your soil.

Things like the pH level, clay and sand content, organic matter content, and even the presence of pests can be determined from a small sample.

The test will also tell how well water penetrates the soil.

Once you know what is or what is not in your soil, you can begin to address any problems and take steps toward a healthier yard or garden.

"The reason it's a free service in Bakersfield is because when soil is healthy, everything grows better. Then all of the other products we have, fertilizers, amendments, micronutrients, all that works better when the soil is better," says Herrmann.