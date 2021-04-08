Watch
Growing Your Garden: How to plant seeds to sprout

In this week's Growing your Garden, we're learning what's the best way to start planting your seeds so they sprout!
Posted at 9:41 AM, Apr 08, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Growing your garden starts with one simple step: seeds! Today Suzy Williams of Bolles Nursery Landscape shared with us what you need to know to help those seedlings sprout.

"Mostly you just need to have good soil, so if your soil is lacking, I always say amend the soil. You want a five-dollar hole for a fifty-cent plant. Always make sure," Williams said.

Williams says to make sure you use really good soil appropriate for the seed you're planting.

Plant your seeds about half an inch deep and sprinkle them half an inch apart.

Lightly cover your seeds and tamp them down.

Water your seeds every day until you begin to see the leaves sprouting. After you see true leaves, you can begin spacing out the watering.

