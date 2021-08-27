Keeping your houseplants healthy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are many types of plants that tolerate a life indoors. With proper care, your houseplants can thrive for years.

The biggest issue regarding the health of a houseplant is watering. Most people tend to overwater their houseplants. Fortunately, there's a simple way to avoid that.

"This is your watering tool," says Suzy Williams of Bolles Nursery, holding up a finger, "if you put your finger into the soil and take it out and dirt sticks, don't water"

When you do water, it's important to watch the amount you're giving your plant.

If you leave water standing on the saucer a plant's pot is resting on, the plant may rot, as plants will continue to absorb that water, even if they don't need it.

Fertilizing your houseplants can help give them vital nutrients, but you have to fertilize in moderation as well.

"Fertilize a quarter strength of whatever the recipe you have calls for," says Williams.

You'll also want to be on the lookout for anything that could damage your plant.

"Check for bugs!" Williams says.

"I take mine out every week, give it a really cold shower shake it off, let it dry and bring it back in the house," she adds.

