CDC warns of ‘fast-moving’ E. coli outbreak

Posted at 10:09 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 13:27:54-04

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned of an outbreak of “fast-moving” E. coli in the Midwest. The outbreak has sent nine people to the hospital, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, the outbreak has caused 29 illnesses in Ohio and Michigan. It is unknown what caused the outbreak.

Genetic testing indicated that 29 people likely became ill by consuming the same type of food.

The cases were recorded between July 26 and Aug. 6. The CDC cautioned that it could add more recent cases to the list.

The CDC encourages the public to seek treatment if they have a fever of over 102 degrees, diarrhea that is bloody or lasts for three days, or vomiting so much that they can’t keep liquids down. The agency also encourages the public to properly clean, separate, cook and chill foods.

