High school senior hoping to raise $50k in 50 days for cancer research

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KNXV) — For Alexis Lu, it’s the memory of her grandpa and his loving spirit that's motivating her to raise $50,000 in 50 days.

“Seeing someone be so weak and standing by and not being able to do anything, or when the doctors are telling you that there’s no cure for this, there’s no way that we can take this away, take away the pain from someone you love. It’s very, very difficult to watch,” Lu said.

In 2016, Lu's grandfather, the man who spent so much time watching over her as a child, passed away from a battle with Lymphoma. She's using the devastating blow to her family as inspiration.

“He taught me I have to be someone who gives back,” said Lu.

As part of her high school senior project, she’s using her social media skills, as well as some good old-fashion cold calling, to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

“We’re gonna have different events like car washes and restaurant nights,” Lu said.

She’s partnering with businesses, who will share a portion of their sales towards her fundraising efforts. Lu is also hosting a school dance and reaching out to family, friends, and anyone else willing to give to this cause.

“Some of these donations come from survivors themselves, so hearing their stories and understanding that they went through exactly what we had to go through, it’s very encouraging,” said Lu.

Lu hopes to make her grandpa proud in her pursuit to kick cancer to the curb.

If she does hit her goal, she has a chance to be named the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society student of the year.

This story was originally reported by Cameron Polom on abc15.com.