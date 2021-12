BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At the Town & Country Village, it's the 12 days of Christmas, so Jessica Wills takes you on a shopping tour of the whole plaza to see what amazing things they have going on this holiday season.

Holiday Extravaganza: Town & Country Village, Pt. 1

Holiday Extravaganza: Town & Country Village, Pt. 2

Holiday Extravaganza: Town & Country Village, Pt. 3

Town & Country Village

Facebook | Instagram

8200 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield