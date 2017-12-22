Follow NORAD's Santa Tracker live here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Santa's sleigh is prepped and the reindeer are ready for takeoff.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, has had its Santa Tracker website launched all of December so everyone knows the jolly guy's location.

The website, which tracks Santa’s journey across the globe, also has some fun games and other activities for both kids and adults.

Another cool thing about it? It’s available in eight languages: English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, and Chinese.

NORAD's Santa cams will show Santa's travel videos starting at 12:01 a.m. MT on December 24.

Starting at 4 a.m. MT on Monday, Dec. 24, kids can call a live phone operator at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to ask about Santa’s whereabouts.

Also on Christmas Eve, children can get Santa updates by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa.

NORAD's predecessor started tracking Santa in the mid-1950s after an ad telling kids to call Santa misprinted the phone number and gave out the number for the on-duty crew commander at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center.

The tradition has carried on for more than 60 years.