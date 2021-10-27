How To Make A Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie board twists have been one of the most popular food trends for the past few years. We’ve seen everything from the traditional platters filled with delectable meats, cheeses and fruit to more creative options, such as pancake boards and French fry charcuterie boards.

Now, with the holiday season upon us, charcuterie connoisseurs are conjuring up visions of hot chocolate boards that are making us just want to put on our favorite holiday TV specials and grab a mug. Rather than cheese or cured meats, hot chocolate charcuterie boards offer marshmallows, swizzle sticks and other delicious add-ons for your hot cocoa.

Rebecca Zoet, a DIY diva and interior designer, shared a gorgeous hot chocolate charcuterie board on her This New Old House Facebook page.

Her hot chocolate charcuterie board included marshmallows, chocolate chips, caramel and chocolate sauce, and even baked treats like biscotti and meringue cookies.

On Twitter, @kateburning’s hot chocolate charcuterie board has everything from chocolate-covered pretzel rods and fudge to Andes mints. She’s entitled to some bragging rights.

Listen, I’m not saying I invented the concept of the hot chocolate charcuterie, but I am saying HELL YEAH LOOK WHAT I DID!!! pic.twitter.com/1uPm2j4lsx — your buddy kate (@kateburning) November 14, 2020

Need even more ideas? Instagram is packed with hot chocolate charcuterie board ideas. Just search #hotchocolatecharcuterie or #hotcocoacharcuterie and you’ll find many more delicious ideas to start building a dreamy, creamy hot cocoa board that the whole family will love. There are pretty pastel boards as well as boards decked in red and green for Christmas

Meanwhile, winter isn’t here just yet — it’s still fall, after all! No. 2 Pencil posted this harvest charcuterie board packed with savory and sweet items, and there’s no denying that it would look great with any Thanksgiving spread.

Maybe leave out the spooky spider for Halloween, though!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.