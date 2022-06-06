How to Spring Clean Your Social Media

(KERO) — For some of us, social media is a way to stay connected to loved ones from anywhere. And for others, it's a way of doing business.

Social media is constantly evolving so it's really important to evaluate your pages and evaluate all the different elements in them.

So to learn how to clean up your social media profiles we spoke to Ashley Richards, CEO and founder of eSquared Marketing

First up, freshen up your profile picture and bio.

"Is that the most current photo of you? Has your hair color changed? Has any information about you changed? Where you work, your family status, where you're located. Its really important to make sure that cover photo is clear and crisp and that bio is really active and full of relevant information that is current about you."

And no matter how you use social media, you want to make sure your social media profiles are reflecting your current situation.

"It's important to keep it current so people can find you. So we want to make sure that your information is accurate. If you've relocated in the last couple months and just havent changed that on there that's gonna be important so people know where you are doing your business at or where you're available for services, especially if you're using this for more of your promotions.

Next, unfriend those followers that are fake or have no value in that follow.

"Unfollow any fake accounts, unfollow any bots, this is going to be important to make sure you're connecting with the right people that are following you that you want them to see your posts and see those beautiful pictures of your kids or your family. So quality over quantity for sure when it comes to those engaged followers on your social media pages."

Getting rid of fake followers allows your profile to appear more organic and real to those following you.

And lastly, update your privacy settings.

"If you're looking at a more personal page you may want a more restricted page where maybe people who arent following you arent able to see your photos or your posts. But if you're running a business page you may want to ensure that it is as open to the public as possible so people are able to find your content find your products or services and ultimately book your through these social media channels."

Keeping your privacy settings updated will continue to keep your profile secure and safe from being hacked.

Just some tips on how to spring clean your social media channels.'