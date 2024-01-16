Ali Payani, Chairman, CEO & Founder of Payani Group

Ali Payani is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Payani Group. Ali Payani immigrated from Dubai in 2016.
He’s also a celebrated entrepreneur, earning prestigious memberships in the Forbes Business Council.
Ali's experience spans over 20 industries and sectors, involving more than 2,000 business meetings. He has become a master in business,
understanding the pain points unique to each industry and culture. His vision grew broader, and Payani Group now emerged as a conglomerate,
housing Payani Media, Payani Advisory, and the Private Equity division.
