Andrew Carrillo Barnett Capital Advisors

Investment Advisory Services provided by Barnett Capital Advisors a Registered investment advisor Andrew E. Carrillo is the President and Founder of Barnett Capital Advisors LLC. He began his career as a Financial Advisor at Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. in 2007, but decided to depart from the firm in late 2009 to allow him to focus more on serving his clients and fine tuning his investment process. After working for a few years as an independent financial advisor, at Invest Financial Corporation (2009-2012), he founded Barnett Capital Advisors in 2012, a registered investment advisor in the State of Florida, with a vision that investors deserved better investment strategies for growth. Throughout his career, Andrew Carrillo has earned the designation of Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Accredited Wealth Management AdvisorSM (AWMA®), and Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM (CRPC®), each of which requires advanced financial planning studies and adherence to a strict code of professional conduct. Andrew Carrillo is a CFP Designee. The CFP designation is considered the most prestigious and sought after designation in the Financial planning industry. Members adhere to the highest standards of professional competence, ethical conduct, and clear, complete disclosure to those they serve. As a CFP designee and Investment Advisor. Andrew Carrillo is held to a fiduciary standard with his clients, the highest standard for customer care under law. Andrew lives every day believing his client’s best interests are his as well. Andrew Carrillo completed his undergraduate degree at Florida State University earning a Bachelor’s Degree in International Affairs with a focus in Finance. He is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School Portfolio Management and Investment Strategies Program. His clients are primarily high net worth Baby-boomers, Families, Retirees, Pre-retirees, and Institutions. When he’s not helping clients reach their financial goals, Andrew is usually spending time with his family or studying and staying current with economic and financial planning topics. Andrew was born and raised in New York, but has enjoyed living in South Florida for the last 20 years and currently lives in Miami. Learn More: http://www.barnettcapitaladvisors.com/

