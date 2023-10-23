Financial Literacy with Rory Douglas

KL: Rory K Douglas

Rory Douglas is a dedicated advocate for financial literacy and empowerment. With a career spanning the realms of finance, education, and technology, he is on a mission to educate and uplift millions of people. Rory is the author of the upcoming book, "The Power to Get Wealth," set to launch in October 2023. His insights and leadership as the Chief Promoter and Board Advisory of Poppullar, a groundbreaking social media and e-commerce app, are making waves in the tech world. Additionally, as the Senior Executive Field Chairman for Hegemon Group International (HGI), Rory offers guidance on retirement, life insurance, estate planning, and more. With a fervent belief that financial literacy can transform lives, Rory Douglas is a leading voice in the pursuit of financial education for a brighter financial future.

For more information visit: https://www.rorykdouglas.co/

