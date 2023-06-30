On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson talks with author and illustrator Katy Fults, who wrote the book "I Thought I'd Have It All Figured Out by Now," a "a 31-day devotional that invites readers to dig deeper into the truth of who God is."

Kern Living: Author Katy Fults

I Thought I'd Have It All Figured Out by Now: A 31-Day Journey to Rediscovering God

Available on Amazon

