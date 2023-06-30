Watch Now
Kern Living: Author Katy Fults

author and illustrator Katy Fults
Kern Living
author and illustrator Katy Fults
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 17:18:00-04

On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson talks with author and illustrator Katy Fults, who wrote the book "I Thought I'd Have It All Figured Out by Now," a "a 31-day devotional that invites readers to dig deeper into the truth of who God is."

I Thought I'd Have It All Figured Out by Now: A 31-Day Journey to Rediscovering God
Available on Amazon

  • A 31-day inspirational devotional will open your heart to the deep truth of who God really is and what that means for your life.
  • Short devotions with beautifully illustrated with hand lettered artwork from Kay Fultx of KatyGirl designs, who is well-known for her beautifully drawn, affirming messages of God's hope, joy, and unconditional love.
  • If you’re feeling overwhelmed, confused, even angry about your circumstances or where you are in life be inspired as you rediscover the author of your faith through a devotional reading, powerful Scripture, and positive affirmations for daily living.
  • This soft touch hardcover devotional gift book measures 7 x 9 Inches with 208 pages, rounded corners, a colored edge, and a four color interior.
  • The perfect devotional gift book for friends and family on any occasion.

