Kern Living: Axe Elite

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERN LIVING) — In this episode of Kern Living, Ryan talks with Albert Shakhnazarov of Axe Elite, a tech-enabled total communications and marketing company that currently operates in all 50 states. Axe Elite has developed a unique sales business model that helps their partners strive for incomes that would not be possible working a regular 9-5 job.

"Axe Elite is a one-stop shop that offers a multitude of products and services to its customers. Our business strategy is to provide convenience and efficiency to clients, gaining loyalty as well as revenue. Currently operating in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. We have direct contracts with over 180 carriers in 8 different industries."

