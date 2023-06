Segment Aired: June 20, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Anna, the owner of Bakersfield Barbeque Quarters, about her barbeque roots!

Anna brought some pork baby back ribs, BBQ sauce, Australian wagyu ribeye steak and wagyu tri-tip steak, pineapple sausage, grilled baguettes, grilled zucchini, and homemade mac and cheese!

Bakersfield Barbecue Quarters | KERN LIVING

Bakersfield Barbecue Quarters

TikTok | Instagram