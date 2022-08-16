Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Black Soul

Kern Living: Black Soul
Kern Living
Louisiana transplant Jessica Lindon relocated to Kern County 3 years ago and brought her father's recipes and cooking style with her. From catfish, cornbread, and sliders to cajun red beans & rice, Black Soul is bringing a true southern taste to California.
Kern Living: Black Soul
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 18:04:37-04

Louisiana transplant Jessica Lindon relocated to Kern County 3 years ago and brought her father's recipes and cooking style with her. From catfish, cornbread, and sliders to cajun red beans & rice, Black Soul is bringing a true southern taste to California.

Kern Living: Black Soul

Black Soul
Instagram

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kern Living

With Host Ryan Nelson