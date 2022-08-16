Kern Living
Louisiana transplant Jessica Lindon relocated to Kern County 3 years ago and brought her father's recipes and cooking style with her. From catfish, cornbread, and sliders to cajun red beans & rice, Black Soul is bringing a true southern taste to California.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 18:04:37-04
Kern Living: Black Soul
Black Soul
