BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Chip Robinson, the Director of Operations for Kern Radiology, and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the new technologies Kern Radiology has to diagnose breast cancer.

Approximately 266,400 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, with 42,500 dying from the disease. Kern Radiology performs approximately 3,000 mammograms per month in order to try and combat those numbers. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Kern Radiology will be lowering rates for people without health insurance. The rates will be lowered throughout December.

Kern Living: Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Kern Radiology

Kern Radiology

Facebook | Instagram