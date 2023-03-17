Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: California Bountiful

Saturdays at 8:30 on 23ABC!
California Bountiful
Kern Living
California Bountiful
Posted at 12:18 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 15:19:23-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERN LIVING) — In this episode of Kern Living, it's double-the-host as Ryan Nelson talks with California Bountiful host Aubrey Aquino about her show which can be seen Saturdays at 8:30 on 23ABC!

California Bountiful | KERN LIVING

California Beautiful

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets

Win Tickets