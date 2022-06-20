Kern Living: California Fish Grill
Kern Living host Ryan Nelson ventures out to the California Fish Grill to talk with head chef Louis Jocson about the restaurant and to take a bite of the Hawaiian Shrimp Trio.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 20, 2022
California Fish Grill
5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield
(661) 498-7723
