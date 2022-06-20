Watch
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: California Fish Grill

Kern Living, California Fish Grill
Kern Living
Kern Living host Ryan Nelson ventures out to the California Fish Grill to talk with head chef Louis Jocson about the restaurant and to take a bite of the Hawaiian Shrimp Trio.
Kern Living, California Fish Grill
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 15:47:24-04

SPONSORED CONTENT — Kern Living host Ryan Nelson ventures out to the California Fish Grill to talk with head chef Louis Jocson about the restaurant and to take a bite of the Hawaiian Shrimp Trio.

Kern Living: California Fish Grill

California Fish Grill
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield
(661) 498-7723

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!