Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering

Kern Living
Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 15:16:00-04

(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.

California Fish Grill
5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield
(661) 498-7723

