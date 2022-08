(KERN LIVING) — California Fish Grill only serves seafood that is rated Best Choice or Good Alternative by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch® program or Eco-Certified by a third party.

Kern Living: California Fish Grill Responsibly Sourced

California Fish Grill

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

5601 California Ave Suite 100, Bakersfield

(661) 498-7723