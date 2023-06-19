Watch Now
LifestyleKern Living

Actions

Kern Living: Childhood Development with Omni Family Health

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Dr. Anuradha Rao of Omni Family Health about childhood development and the importance of well-child checks.
8 Astounding Ways Reading Changes A Child’s Future
Copyright Adobe
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/images/child-read-cute-little-girl-is-smiling-and-reading-a-book/93587299">Adobe </a>
8 Astounding Ways Reading Changes A Child’s Future
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 16:39:44-04

Segment Aired: June 19, 2023

Join Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as he chats with Dr. Anuradha Rao of Omni Family Health about childhood development and the importance of well-child checks.

Childhood Development | KERN LIVING

Omni Family Health
Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets

Enter to Win Tickets