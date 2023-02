KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dr. Anuradha Rao from Omni Family Health and Kern Living host Ryan Nelson as they discuss illnesses seen in many children lately, such as RSV, influenza, COVID-19, and croup. Dr. Rao gives tips to parents who may have a child suffering from these illnesses.

Kern Living: Childhood Illnesses with Omni Family Health

Omni Family Health

