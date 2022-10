BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Associate Medical Director for Omni Family Health Dr Parthiban Munnainathan and host Ryan Nelson as they discuss childhood obesity awareness and what parents can be doing to prevent childhood obesity once they see the signs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the prevalence of obesity in children in the United States is nearly 20 percent.

Kern Living: Childhood Obesity Awareness with Omni Family Health

Omni Family Health

Facebook