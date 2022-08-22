Watch Now
Kern Living: Cracker Barrel Opens in Bakersfield

Posted at 11:59 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 14:59:07-04

We finally have a Cracker Barrel in Kern County! The grand opening for the location at 3310 California Ave was filled with Community leaders such as Mayor Karen Goh, Cracker Barrel corporate staff from across the country, and of course food.

On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson brings you behind the scenes of all the excitement of California's 7th Cracker Barrel.

Cracker Barrel
Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
3310 California Ave, Bakersfield
(661) 636-6200

