We finally have a Cracker Barrel in Kern County! The grand opening for the location at 3310 California Ave was filled with Community leaders such as Mayor Karen Goh, Cracker Barrel corporate staff from across the country, and of course food.

On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson brings you behind the scenes of all the excitement of California's 7th Cracker Barrel.

Kern Living: Cracker Barrel Opens in Bakersfield

Cracker Barrel

3310 California Ave, Bakersfield

(661) 636-6200