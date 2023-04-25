Kern Living: Damsel in Defense
Posted at 2:32 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 17:32:22-04
Original Segment Aired: April 20, 2023
In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson is joined by Tasha Johnston of Damsel in Defense to talk about some things to help you feel safer.
