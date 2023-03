Original Segment Aired: March 23, 2023

In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson goes behind the scenes of a very popular dance contest in Kern County: Dancing at the Stars. He sits down with choreographers Roland Brown and Bethany Rowlee to talk about the show.

Dancing at the Stars | KERN LIVING

Stars Theatre Restaurant

(661) 325-6100

1931 Chester Ave

Bakersfield, CA