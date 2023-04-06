Kern Living: Danielle Jalade of 'Saturdays'

Original Segment Aired: April 6, 2023

In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson has a special guest: Danielle Jalade of the new Disney channel show 'Saturdays' who talks about the show and how she got started.

Danielle Jalade | KERN LIVING

Saturdays

Rating: TV-G

Release Date: March 24, 2023

Genre: Comedy, Family

"Saturdays” is a coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week…Saturday! 14-year-old, Paris Johnson, and her best friends Simone and Ari, hone their roller-skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet!