Kern Living: Danielle Jalade of 'Saturdays'

Watch her on the Disney Channel and Disney+
Kern Living
Posted at 12:34 PM, Apr 06, 2023
Original Segment Aired: April 6, 2023

In this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson has a special guest: Danielle Jalade of the new Disney channel show 'Saturdays' who talks about the show and how she got started.

Saturdays
Rating: TV-G
Release Date: March 24, 2023
Genre: Comedy, Family

"Saturdays” is a coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week…Saturday! 14-year-old, Paris Johnson, and her best friends Simone and Ari, hone their roller-skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet!

